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Trump Extends Iran Deadline: 10 Days | Meme War: Iran Trolls Trump | Melania Promotes AI Robots
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50 views • 3 days ago

Weekly News Report! Iran has gone full steam on perception warfare with AI avatars of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, with everything from Legos to Teletubbies. Trump gave Iran a pause on strikes against their energy infrastructure until April 6, yet attacks continue on Iranian infrastructure. Looks like big tech has bought the first lady as she walks out with a humanoid robot promoting AI robotic teachers for kids. And in all things important in life, Twitter's (aka: X's) latest battle among conservatives is this: is The Lord of the Rings, Christian, Catholic, or pagan? All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-extends-iran-deadline-10-days/

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