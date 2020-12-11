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(MIAC #042) Bob Kudla Trade Genius Academy: Global Crop Losses & Crypto
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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21 views • December 11, 2020
DOWN LOAD (MIAC) MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS PODCASTS here --- Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/


In Episode #42 of Mini Ice Age Conversations, Bob Kudla from Trade Genius Academy and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 Discuss:*Crop Losses in Feb-March 2018*Grain Price increases*Global food price rises *Run up in Cryptocurrency later in 2018*Smart Contracts / Secret Contracts on Enigma*Cryptocurrency elimination of central bank and SWIFT control*Forecast for intensification of the Grand Solar Minimum *What are the concerns in USA about food security*Where millennial's are investing their money: Cryptocurrency and marijuana stocks*Gold, silver, natural gas & grains projections into 2019*Where planting will be delayed in USA*Power grids during extreme cold in future winters*Southern Hemisphere Expected coldest winter on record if cycles repeat*Northern Hemisphere Crop losses


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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
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Created & Produced by David DuByne
https://www.oilseedcrops.org
Keywords
grand solar minimumextreme weathercosmic raysearth changesdavid dubyneglobal coolingmini ice agemini ice age conversationslittle ice agemaunder minimumbob kudladalton minimumtrade genius academycrypto trading trade genius academypodcast grand solar minimumcrypto training coursecrypto trade signal serviceeurope record cold 2018crop losses globally 2018grain price increasescrypto forecastgrand solar minimum intensification
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