TAP Campfire Chat: 20 Years in the Trenches for Truth and Lessons Learned
Truth Action Project - TAP
Published Yesterday

Please join us as we unpack what it means to be a 'truther,' explore what truth is and how we know it, and apply this to 9/11, COVID, and now the October 7th Hamas attack, and more.

Keywords
truth911covid

