What About Brotherly Love? 💖

💖Brotherly LOVE By Its Very Nature Is SACRIFICAL The way of the world is to seek your own good and happiness. After fulfilling your own desires, if you have anything left, then give some of that- but only after self fulfillment. God’s way is to seek the benefit of others first, and trust God to fulfill your needs and desires. To sacrificially give of your mental, emotional, and spiritual energies: sharing your time, your talents, your earthly goods, your wealth, and your wisdom for the benefits of the Body of Christ. THIS is Sacrificial Love! We cannot neglect the needs of each other, without hurting ourselves! #BrotherlyLove #Love #Giving #Jesus

Download The Podcast: https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/

Download My Free Book: http://weshallbelikehim.com/

Visit My Website: https://brotherlance.com/



