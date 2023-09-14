Create New Account
Maui DEW | Blue Lasers Do Not Burn Blue Items
What is happening
Published 17 hours ago

Uncensored Storm 


DEW | Blue Beam Lasers Do Not Burn Blue Items - Watch til the End

h/t 8Notables, Badlands Media
https://twitter.com/8Notables/status/1693231288637857806
https://rumble.com/v39uyvv-badlands-daily-82123-mon-1000-am-et-.html

Maui, Hawaii Fire Updates-
https://uncensoredstorm.com/maui

DEW Patent
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10337841B2/en

hawaiidewmauipatentlahainaproject bluebeamlaser weaponblue carblue umbrellasblue beam lasersblue itemsuncensored storm

