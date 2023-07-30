Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DTR S4 Ep 311: Moon Hoax: How They Did It
channel image
Deep Thoughts Radio
22 Subscribers
52 views
Published Sunday

One of the biggest defenses in believing that the Moon Landing was indeed a hoax is the implication that everyone involved had to be "in on it." The truth that is that very few had to be involved to fake the footage of the astronauts on the Moon's surface. In this episode, we explore exactly how the Moon missions were indeed faked by intelligence agents in a sound stage while the astronauts remained in low orbit. Enjoy.

Keywords
hoaxliesnasaapollomoon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket