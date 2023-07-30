DTR S4 Ep 311: Moon Hoax: How They Did It

One of the biggest defenses in believing that the Moon Landing was indeed a hoax is the implication that everyone involved had to be "in on it." The truth that is that very few had to be involved to fake the footage of the astronauts on the Moon's surface. In this episode, we explore exactly how the Moon missions were indeed faked by intelligence agents in a sound stage while the astronauts remained in low orbit. Enjoy.
