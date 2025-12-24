© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TARGET 7AM-8PM Christmas Eve! Walmart/Costco Hours TOO! ⏰
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Description
Target open 7AM-8PM Christmas Eve 2025! Walmart 6AM-6PM, Costco 9AM-5PM (exec)/10AM-5PM, Publix/Aldi early close. MOST grocery stores CLOSED Christmas Day. CVS/Walgreens vary. Powerball drawing tonight - get tickets early!
Hashtags
#TargetChristmasEve #ChristmasEveShopping #GroceryHours #WalmartHours #CostcoChristmas