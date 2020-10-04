© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Corona Fraud Scandal - Crimes Against Humanity
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • October 04, 2020
International Lawyers Will Argue the Biggest Tort Case in World History
(mirrored copy)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yGkh5b1m550j/
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Reiner Fuellmich YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.fuellmich.com/
Original title: Crimes against Humanity
"Since July 10, 2020 this committee has been listening to a large number of international scientists and experts testimony to find answers to questions about the corona crisis -- which more and more people worldwide are asking.
[...]
This corona crisis, according to all we know today, must be renamed a corona scandal. And those responsible for it must be criminally prosecuted and sued for civil damages. On a political level, everything must be done to ensure that no one will ever again be in a position of such power as to be able to defraud humanity or to attempt to manipulate us with their corrupt agendas.
And for this reason, I will now explain to you how and where an international network of lawyers will argue this biggest tort case ever, the corona fraud scandal, which has meanwhile unfolded into probably the greatest crime against humanity ever."
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a consumer protection trial lawyer in Germany and California. He is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee who are now working with an international network of lawyers who will argue this biggest tort case ever, the Corona Fraud Scandal, which has meanwhile unfolded into probably the greatest crime against humanity ever.
(mirrored copy)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yGkh5b1m550j/
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Reiner Fuellmich YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.fuellmich.com/
Original title: Crimes against Humanity
"Since July 10, 2020 this committee has been listening to a large number of international scientists and experts testimony to find answers to questions about the corona crisis -- which more and more people worldwide are asking.
[...]
This corona crisis, according to all we know today, must be renamed a corona scandal. And those responsible for it must be criminally prosecuted and sued for civil damages. On a political level, everything must be done to ensure that no one will ever again be in a position of such power as to be able to defraud humanity or to attempt to manipulate us with their corrupt agendas.
And for this reason, I will now explain to you how and where an international network of lawyers will argue this biggest tort case ever, the corona fraud scandal, which has meanwhile unfolded into probably the greatest crime against humanity ever."
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a consumer protection trial lawyer in Germany and California. He is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee who are now working with an international network of lawyers who will argue this biggest tort case ever, the Corona Fraud Scandal, which has meanwhile unfolded into probably the greatest crime against humanity ever.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.