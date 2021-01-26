METALLICA - KING NOTHING

Second time uploaded in 11th of October 2015 in you tube in my second account after they shut down my first!!!!NEVER APPEARED IN ANY SEARCHIN ENGINE RESULT FOR IT!!!!!! Where’s your crown, King Nothing? Where’s your crown????? Careful what you wish Careful what you say Careful what you wish, you may regret it Careful what you wish, you just might get it..................................

LYRICS:Wish I may, wish I might

Have this I wish tonight Are you satisfied? Dig for gold, dig for fame You dig to make your name Are you pacified? All the wants you waste All the things you’ve chased Then it all crashes down And you break your crown And you point your finger But there’s no one around Just want one thing Just to play the king But the castle’s crumbled And you’re left with just a name Where’s your crown, King Nothing? Where’s your crown? Hot and cold, bought and sold A heart as hard as gold Are you satisfied? Wish I might, wish I may You wish your life away Are you pacified? All the wants you waste All the things you’ve chased Then it all crashes down And you break your crown And you point your finger But there’s no one around Just want one thing Just to play the king But the castle’s crumbled And you’re left with just a name Where’s your crown, King Nothing? Where’s your crown? I wish I may, I wish I might Have this wish I wish tonight I want that star, I want it now I want it all and I don’t care how Careful what you wish Careful what you say Careful what you wish, you may regret it Careful what you wish, you just might get it Then it all crashes down And you break your crown And you point your finger But there’s no one around Just want one thing Just to play the king But the castle’s crumbled And you’re left with just a name Where’s your crown, King Nothing? Nothing You’re just nothing Where’s your crown, King Nothing? You’re just nothing Absolutely nothing Off to never-never land