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Science: Humans come from Europe NOT from Africa
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41 views • February 05, 2020
Scientists have made a major discovery in Greece and Bulgaria which could turn the "Out of Africa" theory of the evolution of mankind on its head. They found remains which are dated older than anything yet found in Africa.
The original source article I read from: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2017/05/22/europe-birthplace-mankind-not-africa-scientists-find/#comments
The original source article I read from: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2017/05/22/europe-birthplace-mankind-not-africa-scientists-find/#comments
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