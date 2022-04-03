© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2022 04 03 Charles Atkinson "My House Shall Be Called a House of Prayer for All People"
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 03, 2022
Charles examines prayer and what the Temple had become with the advent of the money-changers and their corruption.
John 2 v 13-22
Psalm 69 v 7-9
Mark 11 v 15-17
Luke 19 v 45-46
Matt 21 v 12-13
Jeremiah 7 v 11-12
1 Samuel 4 v 10-12
Mark 11 v 18
Luke 19 v 47-48
Matt 21 v 14-16
Psalm 8 v 1-9
John 14 v 15-26
1 Corinthians 3 v 16-17
1 John 3 v 24
John 2 v 13-22
Psalm 69 v 7-9
Mark 11 v 15-17
Luke 19 v 45-46
Matt 21 v 12-13
Jeremiah 7 v 11-12
1 Samuel 4 v 10-12
Mark 11 v 18
Luke 19 v 47-48
Matt 21 v 14-16
Psalm 8 v 1-9
John 14 v 15-26
1 Corinthians 3 v 16-17
1 John 3 v 24
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.