Going back to an environment that nutrifyes our soul (Part 2)

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



But somehow we think it's okay for a redhead to take pills full of turmeric, and that won't work. You'll be in depression quickly as you can. You sprinkle the spice, you cook the food, you make the recipe, the recipe to nutrify all of the bio systems, and we don't have that at all. And in fact, it's just not food. We just can't call it food. I mean, it's not food, it's not nutrients. That's why I finally got through my thick head that people don't understand.

The reasons why I endorse powders like Cardio Miracle and Pro Immune is because they're the building blocks that are clean, that are 58 different plants, not isolated, but powdered into a fine line that can take advantage of synergies and nutrify every cell in the body. And I like to say nutrient sensing, and I think the word is hormesis.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/28.2025

The Real Dr Judy Mikovits Show, with Jim Gale, Founder of Food Forest Abundance, and DocOfDetox Darrell Wolfe: https://x.com/DocOfDetox/status/1916901716672266501

Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

ProImmune: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/proimmuner-immune-formulation-200r-3-5-oz-100-g.html