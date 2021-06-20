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Can China Form its Own Alliance? — Simone Gao with Keith Krach
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G7 adopted the U.S.-led proposal #BuildBackBetter World as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. But can it compete with China’s investment? Despite the G7’s newly formed alliance against# China, China is still the hottest spot for foreign investment, can #Beijing form its own alliance to battle the western world? #KeithKrach was the under secretary of state responsible for economic diplomacy during the #Trump administration. The Blue Dot network his team drafted was adopted by the #Biden Administration and is now the Build Back Better World initiative. This Silicon Valley veteran has a good track record of defeating China’s economic aggression, particularly Huawei’s ambition to take over the global #5G communications. I discussed with him the strategies to deal with the China challenge, what works and what doesn’t.
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