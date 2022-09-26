BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Massive fish die off around the world caused by the mRNA vaccines locations & TOP 10 vaccine ingredients that caused the global fish kill 2022-09-26 15-50-11-1
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
239 followers
Follow
6
Share
Report
1790 views • September 26, 2022

Links to all articles, video's and websites used in one handy .rtf file with clickable links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mXqeVGQaqP82NwDGCioeqdYyDjWczyVU/view?usp=sharing


CHECK THIS! Link to picture gallery with some illustrations that will astound you, some educational ones:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/152X5PflZDvDK2R8HOSSDOjTpX-fF2wkq?usp=sharing


Watch: Fire Breaks Out At World's Largest Produce Market In Paris - Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/09/watch-fire-breaks-out-at-worlds-largest-produce-market-in-paris.html


Controlled Opposition – David Wilcock, Corey Goode, Darryl Anka (Bashar), Benjamin Fulford, Cobra, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Trump, Putin – Ufology – Alternative Media – Entity Art

http://entityart.co.uk/controlled-opposition-david-wilcock-corey-goode-darryl-anka-bashar-benjamin-fulford-cobra-edward-snowden-julian-assange-trump-putin-ufology-alternative-media-psyop/


Swastika - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swastika


Swastika mosaic floors in synagogue's

ENKI IS A COSMIC HEROE © by Caroline Bright

https://enkiisacosmicheroe.blogspot.com/2013/06/the-sat-kona-thousands-of-years-before.html


Bytes: Swastikas: Part 3

https://bytesdaily.blogspot.com/2012/06/swastikas-part-3.html


WW3 MILITARY DRAFT? - Globalists Plot STAGED WAR - Martial Law & Rations To Come!

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/ww3militarydraftwam:7


URSULA VON DER LEYEN ABOUT MANDATORY COVID VACCINATION & 5 MEP'S RESPOND AND DEMAND RESIGNATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JuWNYfUbJGDH/


Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/102203344561077/photos/a.305505924230817/610284830419590/


TweetDeck

https://tweetdeck.twitter.com/


#NEXIT - Twitter Search / Twitter

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23NEXIT&src=trend_click&vertical=trends


Downdetector

https://downdetector.com/


H.R.4350 - 117th Congress (2021-2022): National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4350


Numerous fish found dead at lake in Adams County | 9news.com

https://www.9news.com/article/life/animals/fish-die-off-mann-nyholt-lake-brighton/73-cbb34db4-2b71-4aee-b60a-fb43b0b3004c


Fish kill on the Middle Tyger River, DNR investigating

https://www.foxcarolina.com/2022/09/21/fish-kill-middle-tyger-river-dnr-investigating/


Stinky Situation: Massive Amount of Dead Fish Rotting in Harvey Cedars, NJ – NBC10 Philadelphia

https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/critter-corner/stinky-situation-massive-amount-of-dead-fish-rotting-in-nj-cove/3369170/


Dozens of dead fish wash up on shores of Vancouver's Lost Lagoon — again | CBC News

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/carp-deaths-lost-lagoon-1.6584804


Hive-minding the Opposition: How to Control Those Who Are Waking Up - Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/09/hive-minding-the-opposition-how-

Keywords
ingredientsvaccinechinausabible prophecymark of the beastextinctiondepopulationglobal genocidebill gatespopulation reductionfish killjabmassivemodernapfizerdie offcoronaviruscovidmrnagraphenehararioderbivalenthow what cause risks safety research countries global
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy