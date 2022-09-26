Massive fish die off around the world caused by the mRNA vaccines locations & TOP 10 vaccine ingredients that caused the global fish kill 2022-09-26 15-50-11-1

Links to all articles, video's and websites used in one handy .rtf file with clickable links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mXqeVGQaqP82NwDGCioeqdYyDjWczyVU/view?usp=sharing
CHECK THIS! Link to picture gallery with some illustrations that will astound you, some educational ones:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/152X5PflZDvDK2R8HOSSDOjTpX-fF2wkq?usp=sharing
Watch: Fire Breaks Out At World's Largest Produce Market In Paris - Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/09/watch-fire-breaks-out-at-worlds-largest-produce-market-in-paris.html
Controlled Opposition – David Wilcock, Corey Goode, Darryl Anka (Bashar), Benjamin Fulford, Cobra, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Trump, Putin – Ufology – Alternative Media – Entity Art
http://entityart.co.uk/controlled-opposition-david-wilcock-corey-goode-darryl-anka-bashar-benjamin-fulford-cobra-edward-snowden-julian-assange-trump-putin-ufology-alternative-media-psyop/
Swastika - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swastika
Swastika mosaic floors in synagogue's
ENKI IS A COSMIC HEROE © by Caroline Bright
https://enkiisacosmicheroe.blogspot.com/2013/06/the-sat-kona-thousands-of-years-before.html
Bytes: Swastikas: Part 3
https://bytesdaily.blogspot.com/2012/06/swastikas-part-3.html
WW3 MILITARY DRAFT? - Globalists Plot STAGED WAR - Martial Law & Rations To Come!
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/ww3militarydraftwam:7
URSULA VON DER LEYEN ABOUT MANDATORY COVID VACCINATION & 5 MEP'S RESPOND AND DEMAND RESIGNATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JuWNYfUbJGDH/
https://www.facebook.com/102203344561077/photos/a.305505924230817/610284830419590/
TweetDeck
https://tweetdeck.twitter.com/
#NEXIT - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23NEXIT&src=trend_click&vertical=trends
Downdetector
https://downdetector.com/
H.R.4350 - 117th Congress (2021-2022): National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4350
Numerous fish found dead at lake in Adams County | 9news.com
https://www.9news.com/article/life/animals/fish-die-off-mann-nyholt-lake-brighton/73-cbb34db4-2b71-4aee-b60a-fb43b0b3004c
Fish kill on the Middle Tyger River, DNR investigating
https://www.foxcarolina.com/2022/09/21/fish-kill-middle-tyger-river-dnr-investigating/
Stinky Situation: Massive Amount of Dead Fish Rotting in Harvey Cedars, NJ – NBC10 Philadelphia
https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/critter-corner/stinky-situation-massive-amount-of-dead-fish-rotting-in-nj-cove/3369170/
Dozens of dead fish wash up on shores of Vancouver's Lost Lagoon — again | CBC News
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/carp-deaths-lost-lagoon-1.6584804
Hive-minding the Opposition: How to Control Those Who Are Waking Up - Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/09/hive-minding-the-opposition-how-
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.