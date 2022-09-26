Massive fish die off around the world caused by the mRNA vaccines locations & TOP 10 vaccine ingredients that caused the global fish kill 2022-09-26 15-50-11-1

Links to all articles, video's and websites used in one handy .rtf file with clickable links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mXqeVGQaqP82NwDGCioeqdYyDjWczyVU/view?usp=sharing





CHECK THIS! Link to picture gallery with some illustrations that will astound you, some educational ones:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/152X5PflZDvDK2R8HOSSDOjTpX-fF2wkq?usp=sharing





Watch: Fire Breaks Out At World's Largest Produce Market In Paris - Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/09/watch-fire-breaks-out-at-worlds-largest-produce-market-in-paris.html





Controlled Opposition – David Wilcock, Corey Goode, Darryl Anka (Bashar), Benjamin Fulford, Cobra, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Trump, Putin – Ufology – Alternative Media – Entity Art

http://entityart.co.uk/controlled-opposition-david-wilcock-corey-goode-darryl-anka-bashar-benjamin-fulford-cobra-edward-snowden-julian-assange-trump-putin-ufology-alternative-media-psyop/





Swastika - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swastika





Swastika mosaic floors in synagogue's

ENKI IS A COSMIC HEROE © by Caroline Bright

https://enkiisacosmicheroe.blogspot.com/2013/06/the-sat-kona-thousands-of-years-before.html





Bytes: Swastikas: Part 3

https://bytesdaily.blogspot.com/2012/06/swastikas-part-3.html





WW3 MILITARY DRAFT? - Globalists Plot STAGED WAR - Martial Law & Rations To Come!

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/ww3militarydraftwam:7





URSULA VON DER LEYEN ABOUT MANDATORY COVID VACCINATION & 5 MEP'S RESPOND AND DEMAND RESIGNATION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JuWNYfUbJGDH/





Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/102203344561077/photos/a.305505924230817/610284830419590/





TweetDeck

https://tweetdeck.twitter.com/





#NEXIT - Twitter Search / Twitter

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23NEXIT&src=trend_click&vertical=trends





Downdetector

https://downdetector.com/





H.R.4350 - 117th Congress (2021-2022): National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4350





Numerous fish found dead at lake in Adams County | 9news.com

https://www.9news.com/article/life/animals/fish-die-off-mann-nyholt-lake-brighton/73-cbb34db4-2b71-4aee-b60a-fb43b0b3004c





Fish kill on the Middle Tyger River, DNR investigating

https://www.foxcarolina.com/2022/09/21/fish-kill-middle-tyger-river-dnr-investigating/





Stinky Situation: Massive Amount of Dead Fish Rotting in Harvey Cedars, NJ – NBC10 Philadelphia

https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/critter-corner/stinky-situation-massive-amount-of-dead-fish-rotting-in-nj-cove/3369170/





Dozens of dead fish wash up on shores of Vancouver's Lost Lagoon — again | CBC News

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/carp-deaths-lost-lagoon-1.6584804





Hive-minding the Opposition: How to Control Those Who Are Waking Up - Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/09/hive-minding-the-opposition-how-