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UK Covid Advisors: Third Wave Will Kill Up to 70% of Vaccinated People
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722 views • April 30, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall looks at the latest UK report showing that a majority of those that receive the second dose of the COVID vaccine could end up being dead by the end of summer; Mamalitas are rising up to protect their children from the stupid virus; President Biden says that vaccines are your patriotic duty.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/30/21)
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/30/21)
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