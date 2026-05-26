Thomas Massie: "The real reason that we conducted those 2025 strikes on Iran is because they were building up enough conventional missiles, not nuclear missiles...to overwhelm Israel's missile defense."



"It was a calculation made by Israel."



"then there was a decision to assist them in the task of reducing those inventories."



"I think what happened is a few months later there was more intelligence and Israel and the United States... decided... 'Oh, we didn't actually deplete enough conventional missiles... to eliminate the threat of Iran completely from Israel."

Source @Sense Receptor

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