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"HAIL SATAN" ABC Australia Airs Satanic Ritual During Newscast
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262 views • August 20, 2021
Mis-step or Deliberate Pre-Conditioning?
Australia hails one of the most draconian police states in the world today.
Is the underlying factor similar to previous regimes like Stalin, Hitler, and others who were known Satanists?
https://twitter.com/ABCmediawatch/status/1428495793363636227
The excerpt from the news broadcast, posted by ABC Media Watch on Twitter, begins with anchor Yvonne Yong introducing a story about Queensland’s proposal to make it a criminal offense to injure or kill police dogs and horses.
As Yong pauses awkwardly, the audience sees silent footage of masked officials in suits. The broadcast then unexpectedly cuts to what appears to be the middle of a satanic ritual. A person donning a black robe proclaims “Hail, Satan,” while flanked by a large illuminated upside-down cross.
https://www.rt.com/news/532575-australia-satan-worship-tv/
Australia hails one of the most draconian police states in the world today.
Is the underlying factor similar to previous regimes like Stalin, Hitler, and others who were known Satanists?
https://twitter.com/ABCmediawatch/status/1428495793363636227
The excerpt from the news broadcast, posted by ABC Media Watch on Twitter, begins with anchor Yvonne Yong introducing a story about Queensland’s proposal to make it a criminal offense to injure or kill police dogs and horses.
As Yong pauses awkwardly, the audience sees silent footage of masked officials in suits. The broadcast then unexpectedly cuts to what appears to be the middle of a satanic ritual. A person donning a black robe proclaims “Hail, Satan,” while flanked by a large illuminated upside-down cross.
https://www.rt.com/news/532575-australia-satan-worship-tv/
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