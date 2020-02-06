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Debunking the Simple Physics Slogan About Climate Change (MIRRORED)
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220 views • February 06, 2020
Debunking the Simple Physics Slogan About Climate Change (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel CDN at:-
https://youtu.be/KaUmDZEAhbE
Dr. John Robson investigates this misused slogan and talks with physicist William van Wijngaarden about the complexity of the physics behind global warming models.
For a transcript of this video including links to some of the sources, please visit https://climatediscussionnexus.com/videos/the-simple-physics-slogan/
To support the Climate Discussion Nexus, subscribe to our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_egdS4871949youPFyvW_A) and our newsletter (at http://www.climatediscussionnexus.com/), like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/ClimateDN/), follow us on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/ClimateDN), and make a monthly or one-time pledge at https://climatediscussionnexus.com/donate/
Mirrored from YouTube channel CDN at:-
https://youtu.be/KaUmDZEAhbE
Dr. John Robson investigates this misused slogan and talks with physicist William van Wijngaarden about the complexity of the physics behind global warming models.
For a transcript of this video including links to some of the sources, please visit https://climatediscussionnexus.com/videos/the-simple-physics-slogan/
To support the Climate Discussion Nexus, subscribe to our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_egdS4871949youPFyvW_A) and our newsletter (at http://www.climatediscussionnexus.com/), like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/ClimateDN/), follow us on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/ClimateDN), and make a monthly or one-time pledge at https://climatediscussionnexus.com/donate/
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