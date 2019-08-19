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"When Loved Ones are Murdered" Pt.1 [Gangstalking: It's BIBLICAL - 2 Corinthians 4:16-18]
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35 views • August 19, 2019
Full Playlist - Gangstalking: It's BIBLICAL:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoYtvMe2mwae_KAyxGorHit8Srgt5q6wr

*
2 Corinthians 4:16-18

16 Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day.
17 For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.
18 So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.
*
Isaiah 10:1-4

1 Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed;
2 To turn aside the needy from judgment, and to take away the right from the poor of my people, that widows may be their prey, and that they may rob the fatherless!
3 And what will ye do in the day of visitation, and in the desolation which shall come from far? to whom will ye flee for help? and where will ye leave your glory?
4 Without me they shall bow down under the prisoners, and they shall fall under the slain. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still.
*
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biblegodjesus christgangstalkingtargeted individualselectronic harassmentorganized stalkingv2kwhen loved ones are murdered
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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