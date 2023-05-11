https://gettr.com/post/p2gp6ms0896
05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Miles Guo: I saw the anger of our fellow fighters. Every word of yours was shot at the CCP like a bullet. May 10 is a day that all of us in the NFSC should remember. I miss the days we spent together. Good life and happy family are to be earned through your past effort and present persistence, and you must cherish the present.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】七哥：七哥看到了战友们的愤怒，战友们的每一句话都像子弹一样射向中共。5月10日是我们新中国联邦人都应该记住的日子。很怀念过去一起度过的日子。美好的生活、美满的家庭是由你过去的时间和当下的执着换来的，要珍惜当下。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
