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Australian Open Vaxfest Collapse: Djokovic Deported, Ball Girl Collapses On Live Television
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600 views • January 19, 2022
So Novak Djokovic, by all accounts, is healthy enough to play world-class tennis. He’s not positive for Covid. Doesn’t matter, apparently. The Prime Minister of Australia just used a special order to kick him out of the country, and ban him from returning for three years, because he’s refused to be vaccinated. So, anyway, the Australian Open is now actually happening. And go figure: One of the ball girls just collapsed in the middle of the court during an early-round match. How about that? Deanna Lorraine joins us to discuss.
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