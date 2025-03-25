BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Marriage Worth It? The Truth You’re Not Hearing with Andrea Mrozek, Co-Author of “I Do?”
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 1 month ago

*Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*


💍 As marriage rates decline and cohabitation rises, is our culture losing sight of one of the most stabilizing institutions in society? In this powerful episode, Andrea Mrozek, co-author of the new book I Do, Why Marriage Still Matters, joins us to reveal why *marriage is still worth it*—not just for couples but for children, communities, and our nation as a whole.


*What you'll learn in this episode:*


- 📉 The *real reasons* marriage is declining—and what it means for Canada’s future

- 💡 Why marriage is a *public good,* not just a personal decision

- 💰 The surprising ways marriage impacts *wealth and health*

- 👶 How children are affected when parents *marry vs. cohabit*

- 🏛️ What community leaders and faith leaders can do to *strengthen family culture* today


➡️ Subscribe, and please share this video with friends who care about the future of family and faith in Canada. Your voice—and your values—matter more than ever.


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

Sign Up Now: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787&source_type=em


---


*FIND US AT:*


🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

📱 Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytene

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15CfHysmnsJO

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#MarriageMatters #FamilyValues #FaithAndCulture #ChristianPerspective #HealthyFamilies #AndreaMrozek #IDoBook #FayteneTV #ProFamily #parenting #weddingdress #weddingphotography #marriagecounselling #marriagecounselor #marriagevideo #marriagegoals #marriageadvice #bride #bridalmakeup #datingadvice #parentingadvice

Keywords
parentingbridefamilyvaluesdatingadviceweddingdressfaithandculturefaytenetvmarriagematterschristianperspectivehealthyfamiliesandreamrozekidobookprofamilyweddingphotographymarriagecounsellingmarriagecounselormarriagevideomarriagegoalsmarriageadvicebridalmakeupparentingadvice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy