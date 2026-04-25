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Oil storage facility on fire in Dnepropetrovsk.
💥 The targets of today's strikes in Dnepropetrovsk according to data from NASA FIRMS satellites:
➡️ A large-scale fire on the territory of the "Alliance-Sintez" oil depot;
➡️ A fire on the territory of "Object 100" of the "Yuzhmash" Design Bureau named after A. M. Makarov;
➡️ A fire on the territory of the oil storage facility of LLC "Neftek".