Oil storage facility on fire in Dnepropetrovsk.

💥 The targets of today's strikes in Dnepropetrovsk according to data from NASA FIRMS satellites:

➡️ A large-scale fire on the territory of the "Alliance-Sintez" oil depot;

➡️ A fire on the territory of "Object 100" of the "Yuzhmash" Design Bureau named after A. M. Makarov;

➡️ A fire on the territory of the oil storage facility of LLC "Neftek".