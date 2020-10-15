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Did Joe Biden Just Lose The Election? Bombshell Evidence Says It’s Possible! BIG Tech Bails Him Out
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367 views • October 15, 2020
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https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunter-biden-emails-computer-repair-store-owner-john-paul-mac-isaac
https://nypost.com/2020/10/15/emails-reveal-how-hunter-biden-tried-to-cash-in-big-with-chinese-firm/?fbclid=IwAR2zF3AL8-KgDs3J9Ja6sR5m3j9PJPcjDmzqWrAso4mj6DKfIY6eXPdvvd8
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/flashback-ukrainian-officials-release-records-46-payments-hunter-biden-burisma-holdings-38-payments-83333-totaling-3-1-million/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunter-biden-emails-computer-repair-store-owner-john-paul-mac-isaac
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8842965/Hunter-Biden-pursued-deals-interesting-family-major-Chinese-firm.html
https://nationalfile.com/shock-man-who-had-hunter-bidens-laptop-suggests-theres-more-hints-at-fbi-coverup-fears-being-assassinated/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/twitter-suspends-trump-campaign-senate-gop-accounts-over-biden-scandal-jack-dorseys-mea
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ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4 To SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/lisahavenbackup
GET CONFERENCE TICKETS TO FINAL WARNING OCT. 16-17: https://www.gensix.com/store/2020-fw-ls-vod/
GET CONFERENCE TICKETS TO DEEP STATE UNCOVERED OCT. 30-31 : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deep-state-uncovered-an-octobe…
For More Information See:
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunter-biden-emails-computer-repair-store-owner-john-paul-mac-isaac
https://nypost.com/2020/10/15/emails-reveal-how-hunter-biden-tried-to-cash-in-big-with-chinese-firm/?fbclid=IwAR2zF3AL8-KgDs3J9Ja6sR5m3j9PJPcjDmzqWrAso4mj6DKfIY6eXPdvvd8
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/flashback-ukrainian-officials-release-records-46-payments-hunter-biden-burisma-holdings-38-payments-83333-totaling-3-1-million/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunter-biden-emails-computer-repair-store-owner-john-paul-mac-isaac
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8842965/Hunter-Biden-pursued-deals-interesting-family-major-Chinese-firm.html
https://nationalfile.com/shock-man-who-had-hunter-bidens-laptop-suggests-theres-more-hints-at-fbi-coverup-fears-being-assassinated/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/twitter-suspends-trump-campaign-senate-gop-accounts-over-biden-scandal-jack-dorseys-mea
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