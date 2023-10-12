German Government holds Israel above International Law and the Geneva Conventions

German government helds Israel above international law and the Geneva conventions:
◾️German spokesperson stated that Scholz and his government priority is the solidarity with Israel as a victim of Hamas atrocities when asked about the siege and blockade of the Gaza strip.
◾️For the West in Ukraine and in the middle east the aggressor is the victim and has the right to commit war crimes and not be held accountable.
◾️ Meanwhile the International Courts of Justice and Human rights are still busy talking about Bucha without an actual investigation. The 400+ Palestinian children murdered by the Israeli strikes in less than 3 days are not something of their "competence".
◾️Video subtitles by @MyLordBebo.
