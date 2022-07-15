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OPERA WIRE AUG 3, 2021 :
Ainhoa Arteta Recovering in Hospital Following Kidney Infection
By Francisco Salazar
Soprano Mime Meta is in the hospItal recovering after spending 10 days in the ICU.
According to Plates Magazine and PO. magazine, the soprano was admitted into the on July 23 due to a Kidney infechon caused by
On August 3. the soprano was transferred over to recover after being in an induced coma to better treat the infection. According to her management team, the soprano is in good spirits and excited to get back to performing.
As a result. Arteta has had to cancel two engagements on August fi at the El Burge de Osma and on August 10 at the rio Pepe Festival. She is still slated to perform on August 18 alongside Maar. Domingo.
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SOURCES:
https://t.me/covidbc/3843
https :// www . cope . es/actualidad/sociedad/noticias/ainhoa-arteta-amputacion-dedos-helicoptero-20210914_1499390
https :// operawire . com/ainhoa-arteta-recovering-in-hospital-following-kidney-infection/
https :// www . semana . es/corazon/amputan-varios-dedos-ainhoa-arteta-sufrir-infarto-20210910-002389708/
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