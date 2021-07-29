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Polly Exposes the PCR Charade Once Again and the Graphene in 'Vaccines'
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212 views • July 29, 2021
The top lies of Coronavirus (mixed with tangential rants & Documentary & Show Series recommendation.)
To support Polly's channel(s) please go here https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
See Polly's other channel MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
Did they ever isolate the virus? The PCR tests are useless. Fauci is a stupid tool and so are the people who listen to him. Some ‘experts’ are maniacs. Black fungus on the test swabs. ANARCHY. EUGENICS.
2013 MERS Drosten re PCR: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2014/05/mers-virologists-view-saudi-arabia
Documentary: Monopoly, Follow the Money: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2t4u_tEefM
I highly reccommend going to AmazingPollys Rumble channel to view some of her many other deep dives into the corruption, the lies and the underlying threads that are woven through the whole Virus/Vaccine Plandemic. It's about time your eyes are made open.
Credit Amazing Polly
amazingpolly.net
rumble.com/user/AmazingPolly
To support Polly's channel(s) please go here https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
See Polly's other channel MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
Did they ever isolate the virus? The PCR tests are useless. Fauci is a stupid tool and so are the people who listen to him. Some ‘experts’ are maniacs. Black fungus on the test swabs. ANARCHY. EUGENICS.
2013 MERS Drosten re PCR: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2014/05/mers-virologists-view-saudi-arabia
Documentary: Monopoly, Follow the Money: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2t4u_tEefM
I highly reccommend going to AmazingPollys Rumble channel to view some of her many other deep dives into the corruption, the lies and the underlying threads that are woven through the whole Virus/Vaccine Plandemic. It's about time your eyes are made open.
Credit Amazing Polly
amazingpolly.net
rumble.com/user/AmazingPolly
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