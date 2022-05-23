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Ukrainian Nationalists are Being Squeezed Out of their Fortified Positions. 052322
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203 views • May 23, 2022
The usual everyday life of the Chechen security forces in the Luhansk direction. In these footage, we can see how Ukrainian nationalists are being squeezed out of their fortified positions. Apparently, the cleansing is going on according to plan, and as such, the guys do not have any difficulties in this matter.
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