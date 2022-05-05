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Preserving Strawberries 5-5-22
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264 views • May 06, 2022
Praise The Lord for The Abundant Harvest of Fresh Organic Strawberries we were able to preserve !!
God blessed us here in the area with Free Sweet Berries that all we had to do was pick them . Thank you OurFather which Art in Heaven !!
WE were able to preserve 19 Quart jars of Strawberry Sauce.
Praise The Lord for His Wonderful work among the Children of Men !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
God blessed us here in the area with Free Sweet Berries that all we had to do was pick them . Thank you OurFather which Art in Heaven !!
WE were able to preserve 19 Quart jars of Strawberry Sauce.
Praise The Lord for His Wonderful work among the Children of Men !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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