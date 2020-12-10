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MidWeek UFO vid Catch up with Paul & Charles - killing the noise! Nasa+doorCam ] - OT Chan Live#350
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9 views • December 10, 2020
#thirdphase #thirdphaseofmoon #ufos #debunked #criticalreview #nasa
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) Isreali Space Security Chef claims USA know about aliens and the Galactic Federation of aliens in the universe. I read out article
and give my opinion.
3) GUFON working for TPOM posting clips and his analysis to
TPOM 2nd channel thirdphase, so first we look at their claims
of lights over pyramids being UFOs - I do a simple google search
and solve it in under 1 minute.
4) DoorCAM security camera - orb of light.. I find the most
correct answer to explain it .. enhancing frames and watching
in slow motion.
5) The so called white glove UFO seen outside Jet window
fully analyzed and figured out.. I over the object to what i believe
it is for 100 percent match. SOLVED!
6) Have a mini-break for toilet and drink
7) NASA footage of what was claimed is ID4 UFO craft shape by GUFON.. is in fact just a reflection.. I prove it about 98 percent showing you what
it really is because the image is covered by a line a little and
stretched a little, and mirrored.
8) 2nd Space UFO also talked about and concluded its just a reflection of
part of the space station thats cropped.
9) Quick look over UFOofinterest posts.. and found some info
about topic 1 and more which solves it.
10) A skim of the SpaceX Mars test launch and explosion.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) Isreali Space Security Chef claims USA know about aliens and the Galactic Federation of aliens in the universe. I read out article
and give my opinion.
3) GUFON working for TPOM posting clips and his analysis to
TPOM 2nd channel thirdphase, so first we look at their claims
of lights over pyramids being UFOs - I do a simple google search
and solve it in under 1 minute.
4) DoorCAM security camera - orb of light.. I find the most
correct answer to explain it .. enhancing frames and watching
in slow motion.
5) The so called white glove UFO seen outside Jet window
fully analyzed and figured out.. I over the object to what i believe
it is for 100 percent match. SOLVED!
6) Have a mini-break for toilet and drink
7) NASA footage of what was claimed is ID4 UFO craft shape by GUFON.. is in fact just a reflection.. I prove it about 98 percent showing you what
it really is because the image is covered by a line a little and
stretched a little, and mirrored.
8) 2nd Space UFO also talked about and concluded its just a reflection of
part of the space station thats cropped.
9) Quick look over UFOofinterest posts.. and found some info
about topic 1 and more which solves it.
10) A skim of the SpaceX Mars test launch and explosion.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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