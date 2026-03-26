3.26.26 - Putting Charlie Kirk in Ohio Schools - And Watching Dems Sell Out Americans

The culture fight over America’s identity has officially moved to the Ohio Senate. HB 486—the Charlie Kirk American Heritage Act—has already passed the House and is now being heard by senators, where the pressure is on. Led by Reps. Gary Click and Mike Dovilla, the bill protects the ability of teachers to discuss the influence of Judeo-Christian values in American history. The Left is already mobilizing to stop it, warning of “indoctrination,” while ignoring years of their own. Now comes the real test: will Senate Republicans stand firm—or fold? We will talk to both Gary Click and Mike Dovilla this morning.



Also: Senator Jon Husted's amendment to the SAVE Act gets a vote in the US Senate today, and Senator Bernie Moreno is fighting tooth and nail against Democrats to get DHS funded immediately. Don't miss today's episode!

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