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🚨 IRANIAN HACKER JUST LEAKED
THE REAL CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION 🚨
"Bro... it wasn't a sniper.
US gov + Israel put a BOMB
in his MICROPHONE.
It misfired, shrapnel to the neck.
Next day?
Israeli crew repaves the entire stage overnight."
This bit is dangerous levels of funny.
Watch till the FBI password drop.
Let me know what you think,
and SHARE THIS so that others may too!