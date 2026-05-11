🚨 IRANIAN HACKER JUST LEAKED

THE REAL CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION 🚨





"Bro... it wasn't a sniper.





US gov + Israel put a BOMB

in his MICROPHONE.





It misfired, shrapnel to the neck.





Next day?





Israeli crew repaves the entire stage overnight."





This bit is dangerous levels of funny.





Watch till the FBI password drop.





Let me know what you think,

and SHARE THIS so that others may too!





Source: https://x.com/TrueOnX/status/2053267908164501527