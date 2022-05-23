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Elon Musk Labels The Democrats The One Thing They Didn’t Want To Be Called
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130 views • May 23, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports, Elon Musk tweeted that he is voting for Republicans in 2022 in the midterms because he believes that Democrats have become the party of hate and division.
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