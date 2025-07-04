BrightLearn - Foods That Heal by Bernard Jensen

"Foods That Heal" by Bernard Jensen is a comprehensive exploration of the profound impact of nutrition on health and well-being, drawing on decades of observation, study and practical application. The book challenges conventional views by emphasizing the healing power of food, echoing the wisdom of ancient physicians like Hippocrates and building on the work of pioneers like Dr. VG Rocine, who linked specific foods to bodily effects and identified nutrient deficiencies as a root cause of disease. Dr. Jensen's personal journey, overcoming a dire health prognosis through nutrition and lifestyle changes, underscores his belief in the transformative potential of food. He advocates for a holistic approach, integrating diet with a balanced lifestyle and mental well-being. The book provides practical advice, including health cocktails for various ailments, guidance on food preparation and insights into the roles of chemical elements like sodium and potassium. It categorizes foods based on their functions, such as vitality producers, strength producers, heat producers and carriers and eliminators, offering readers a framework for making informed dietary choices. Jensen's emphasis on organic sources and the benefits of "wonder foods" like eggs and garlic further enriches his nutritional guidance. Ultimately, "Foods That Heal" empowers readers to take charge of their health, advocating for a return to natural healing and the profound impact of food as medicine.





