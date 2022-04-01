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3/30/2022 Ukraine Rescue: A lot of people came to the fellow fighters on the front line to learn about the New Federal State of China (NFSC) and the Rule of Law Foundation (ROLF). The NFSC vest has drawn a lot of interest. The rescue work of the fellow fighters and the good equipment of the rescue camp are widely appreciated