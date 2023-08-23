Create New Account
Get Ready For a Manufactured 5g Created Pandemic/ The Shots Are track and Trace Capability and Bluetooth Connectivity/ Pray It’s Not
The Edified Mind
Published 14 hours ago

A stark warning of what is going to happen if it’s true this could be a major biological event created by 5g and Covid vaccine technology. I saw this in a vision this morning and wanted to share as it was unfolding. I pray to God it’s not the reality.

cdcgod5gtruthwarningwhopandemicshotscrisisvirustreatybill gatespraywefcovidmm waves

