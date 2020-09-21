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The Savage Nation with Michael Savage Podcast 9/16/2020
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38 views • September 21, 2020
The Savage Nation with Michael Savage Podcast 9/16/2020
What America Was Like in the 1950s - Come Back, America
Biden is the Covid candidate, even calls his own campaign the Harris-Biden administration; What type of America will we see after the election if Trump wins? How far we have fallen in America; Why do people hate Trump so much? We're in the midst of a civil war; Mayhem in the streets; Chuck Todd shows the state of American journalism - dead.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
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What America Was Like in the 1950s - Come Back, America
Biden is the Covid candidate, even calls his own campaign the Harris-Biden administration; What type of America will we see after the election if Trump wins? How far we have fallen in America; Why do people hate Trump so much? We're in the midst of a civil war; Mayhem in the streets; Chuck Todd shows the state of American journalism - dead.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
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