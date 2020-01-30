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Cauliflower, broccoli and cheese low carbohydrate bread
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19 views • January 30, 2020
This is a combination of cauliflower and broccoli with Parmesan cheese Mozzarella cheese and cream cheese made into the mold of bread. I like bread but bread does not like me! I can't say that it is keto but if you're on a low-carb diet, this might be the one for you!
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