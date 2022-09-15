A 1950s woman time travels to the year 2022 to talk with a modern woman

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2022). Adam should not have listened to Eve and ate the apple. Abraham should not have listened to Sarah to give birth to Ishmael through her handmaid, who was not of God’s promise. Jacob should not have listened to Rebekah to try to steal the blessings from Esau to bring assassination attempts against himself, but he should have trusted God to bring those blessings to him. Jacob should not have listened to Rebekah to escape to avoid Esau’s assassination attempts, but he should have laughed at Esau and Satan Lucifer, and remained boldly at Isaac’s side. God would have brought to Jacob his wives Rachel and Leah, and given him much flock and servants, and thrown out Esau from Isaac’s home. Samson should not have listened to Delilah to tell her the secret of his strength. Anthony Patch should not have listened to his wife. Job did the right thing by refusing to listen to his wife to curse God and die. Dear brethren, listen to God and do not listen to women. If you are a church pastor, who tells your church men to listen to their wives because they give godly advice that men do not see, then purify God’s church of your filth by flushing yourself down the toilet, because you are either a Western feminist nations’ blind church pastor who is not able to hear God’s voice yourself or you are an infiltrated Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera "fake aliens" incarnate avatar or fallen angel "fake aliens" incarnate avatar disguising as a human and as a pastor. Either way, you should not be on your church pulpit teaching, because you will lead all your church donators to destruction by sword & famine & plague & demon armies and you will bring greater judgment upon yourself because it means you have no common sense of the Holy Spirit. Restore all the original Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God in both your church and on the Internet to the 6 billion humans. Honor God and glorify him and restore him back to his Church! We are not Old Testament covenant saints, but we are New Testament covenant saints who have the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ Holy Spirit living in us and leading us, after Jesus died on the cross and rose again, and gave us his grace and mercy and Holy Spirit. We should not be asking God what we should do or whether we should go or how to do things or to provide for us, but we should believe in God for who he is and who he says he is, so that we know that we cannot do what is out of his will but he will faithfully lead us to do what is right, because of his name and love and we are in Christ. Where we go and what we do and the resources to do it will be always God’s loving faithful sovereign will, because of his sovereignty & faithfulness & power & wisdom & love for us, and because of his name, and we represent him as his Church Bride and ambassadors and representatives. This is the level that God works at for those who love him and honor him and obey him and are truly dedicated to him, and not at the level of these Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled men’s trousers cross-dressing” religious Christian hordes and pastors who have to seek their wives for godly counsel on what to do or whether they can go or if it is alright to buy something or for advice. We are not a democratic church like their Satan Lucifer’s churches, but we are God’s children and his Body of Christ and God’s extension of himself.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine