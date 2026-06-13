An important update to June 12, 2026, shows the shackles tightening on the Kostiantynivka Konstantinovka fortress, from which Russian troops have literally liberated most of the city located in Donetsk. In a video shared by the military on June 11, Russian soldiers raised flags in the eastern part of the city while firmly controlling the western part of Konstantinovka, as confirmed by dozens of geolocations published by the official channels of the 4th Separate Combat Motorized Rifle Brigade. Since the beginning of June 2026, Ukraine has lost 79 temporary deployment points in the Konstantinovka area of the DPR, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. This week, Russian troops have left a narrow strip of Konstantinovka - Druzhivka for the Ukrainian army to withdraw immediately. However, the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief in Kyiv has vehemently refused to order a retreat to Druzhivka or Kramatorsk. Thus, a decisive, large-scale offensive against the Armed Forces of Ukraine is expected to occur soon!

The fighting continues, with the Russian army maintaining its advantage while conducting operations in the safest manner possible, minimizing casualties. Russian sources have confirmed the "escape" of Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries from the heavily contested western and southwestern areas of the city, with devastating losses for Ukraine. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers are trapped, their attempts to resupply or penetrate destroyed. As shown in recent footage, a vehicle carrying Ukrainian personnel was destroyed by a drone before the eyes of Russian military commanders. For several days now, newly brought in Russian troops—in large numbers—have been preparing an ambush. Now the Russian military is sweeping the streets to clear the city of Zelensky's troops, continuing to liberate more square kilometers within the city each day.

The Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief witnessed with their own eyes how their forces were being steadily reduced by the hour, but they were reluctant to surrender. Just like Pokrovsk as before, NATO-Ukraine was on the verge of losing the strategic city, and this would be another defeat for NATO generals as the Ukrainian government under international pressure, continued to push troops into a losing battle. And, the conquest of the entire city seemed imminent!

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Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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