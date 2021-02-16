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Анализ властной пропаганды и стоит ли ей верить (The Highwire)
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30 views • February 16, 2021
В самый разгар пандемии COVID-19 директор Национального института аллергических и инфекционных заболеваний США (и главный медицинский советник президента Джо Байдена с 2021 года) Энтони Фаучи (Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden since 2021), главный военный врач Джером Адамс (Dr. Jerome Adams, Surgeon General of the United States from September 5, 2017 until January 20, 2021) и ВОЗ уверяли народ, что хирургическая маска и маска N95 не только не защищают от коронавируса, но и увеличивают вероятность заражения им! Некоторое время спустя Фаучи сказал, что эти заявления были сделаны с целью предотвратить скупку масок населением. Стоит ли удивляться тому, что люди перестали верить властям, а главное, перестали верить в пандемию коронавируса. Власть и дальше будет лгать чтобы продлить коронабесие.
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