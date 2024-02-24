Create New Account
You Fell? Get Up!
You Fell? Get up! Why is it important to hold on to God, and it doesn't matter whether you are in a difficult situation, or you suffer from a severe disease, or your life is hanging by a thread? What is true Happiness? How to traverse the spiritual path without stress and without losing time and attention? Why is one and the same situation repeated with the same reaction? How to stop fighting one’s consciousness and to simply Live and abide in God's Love? How to hold fast to God?Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#HowtoSurviveMisfortune #GetUp #HoldOnToGod

true happiness how to survive misfortune get up hold on to god simply live

