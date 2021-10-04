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Greg "Slugger" Steube: Democrat games never end | Cortes & Pellegrino on Newsmax
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70 views • October 04, 2021
Representative Greg Steube comments on his home run from the Congressional baseball game, and various Democrat policy propositions under hot debate in recent weeks. - via Cortes & Pellegrino with Steve Cortes & Jenn Pellegrino, weeknights at 9PM ET on Newsmax
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