💥Iranian missiles over Israel this evening

💥🇮🇱 Iranian missiles over Israel.

Adding: BREAKING! Up to 150 Epstein Coalition troops injured in the war on Iran, according to Reuters.

Adding about an X post from Paul McLeary, about fake news:

US energy secretary Chris Wright had claimed the US escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, earlier today.

The IRGC immediately denied this claim and sald it was false, did not happen.

Now, Chris Wright deleted his post and a US official confirmed his claim was not true.

More about this after, now WH said wasn't true: The U.S. Secretary of Energy was mistaken. The U.S. Navy has not yet escorted tankers through the Strait of Hormuz due to security concerns, the White House said.

The now deleted Tweet (was shown posted).