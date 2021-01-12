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America's Dark Future
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412 views • January 12, 2021
With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris expected to take over the leadership of America, many people are hopeful that they will make America great once again, but will they really?
Watch this video to find out.
Watch this video to find out.
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