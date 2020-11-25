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Why Americans are Lucky: Breaking On The Daily #27
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48 views • November 25, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.vn/yVA6K
https://archive.vn/MMVj7
https://archive.vn/4dmd5
https://archive.vn/dsUKa
https://archive.vn/evzKR
https://archive.vn/hDyMW
Timestamps:
0:00 Biden NSA Pick Supports China, Secret Trump Admin Taiwan Visit
7:24 China Spends Millions on Ads on Legacy Media
10:50 Oregon Gov Promotes Snitching, Why We’re the lucky ones
16:05 Rand Paul Attempted Assault Won’t be Investigated
20:55 Outro
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#China #Thanksgiving #America
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/MMVj7
https://archive.vn/4dmd5
https://archive.vn/dsUKa
https://archive.vn/evzKR
https://archive.vn/hDyMW
Timestamps:
0:00 Biden NSA Pick Supports China, Secret Trump Admin Taiwan Visit
7:24 China Spends Millions on Ads on Legacy Media
10:50 Oregon Gov Promotes Snitching, Why We’re the lucky ones
16:05 Rand Paul Attempted Assault Won’t be Investigated
20:55 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#China #Thanksgiving #America
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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