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EU "LEADERS" ATTEND 9 MILLION DOLLAR TAX FUNDED SATANIC CEREMONY
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76 views • June 16, 2021
PRELUDE PROJECT "COVID" EU "LEADERS" ATTEND 9 MILLION DOLLAR TAX FUNDED SATANIC CEREMONY
2016 - TAX FUNDED SATANIC "OPENING CEREMONY"
OF MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT IN EUROPE
– YET IT IS RIDDLED WITH SATANIC RITUAL AND ATTENDED BY EUROPEAN "LEADERS"
The Gotthard Base Tunnel under Switzerland's Alps has taken 17 years and cost about $12 billion
*reportedly TAX FUNDED 9 MILLION/NINE MILLION DOLLARS SPENT – ON SATANIC WORSHIP
https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2016/06/opening-of-worlds-longest-tunnel-is-mysteriously-bizarre/
VIDEO -2016 - EVIL AND SADISTIC PRETENDING IT'S "NORMAL" = AS WHAT IS GOING ON TODAY WITH PROJECT "COVID19" –
EXCERPT FROM
- Evil Gotthard Base Tunnel Opening Ceremony
RockingMrE - commentary on the Gotthard base tunnel opening ceremony, which embodies the evil of neo-Babylonian globalism
ORIGINAL REVIEW BY AUTHOR SIMON HARRIS BASED IN BARCELONA - - THAT EVIL GOOGLE/YOUTUBE ATTACKED
Satanic Gotthard Base Tunnel Opening Ceremony: Evil Unleashed In The Swiss Alps?
Simon Harris
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BD9LmVwJ9Vo
2016 - TAX FUNDED SATANIC "OPENING CEREMONY"
OF MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT IN EUROPE
– YET IT IS RIDDLED WITH SATANIC RITUAL AND ATTENDED BY EUROPEAN "LEADERS"
The Gotthard Base Tunnel under Switzerland's Alps has taken 17 years and cost about $12 billion
*reportedly TAX FUNDED 9 MILLION/NINE MILLION DOLLARS SPENT – ON SATANIC WORSHIP
https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2016/06/opening-of-worlds-longest-tunnel-is-mysteriously-bizarre/
VIDEO -2016 - EVIL AND SADISTIC PRETENDING IT'S "NORMAL" = AS WHAT IS GOING ON TODAY WITH PROJECT "COVID19" –
EXCERPT FROM
- Evil Gotthard Base Tunnel Opening Ceremony
RockingMrE - commentary on the Gotthard base tunnel opening ceremony, which embodies the evil of neo-Babylonian globalism
ORIGINAL REVIEW BY AUTHOR SIMON HARRIS BASED IN BARCELONA - - THAT EVIL GOOGLE/YOUTUBE ATTACKED
Satanic Gotthard Base Tunnel Opening Ceremony: Evil Unleashed In The Swiss Alps?
Simon Harris
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BD9LmVwJ9Vo
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