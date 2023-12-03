Create New Account
THE GLOBALIST CRIME SYNDICATE SERVANT-PUPPETS ARE PANICKING! HITTING BACK AT NZ WHISTLEBLOWER -- EMERGENCY UPDATE!!! NZ WHISTLEBLOWER RAIDED BY POLICE!!!
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Breaking News -New Zealand Reporter, Liz Gunn, reports that the whistleblower exposing the catastrophic deaths caused by the COVID-19 injection in New Zealand (120 or more deaths per day since the COVID-19 injection rollouts) has been raided by the police, as has one of his colleagues. 

Liz Gunn is calling on global civilians and Winston Peters to put pressure on the new New Zealand government to stand up for truth and whistleblowers by calling off the police and freeing the whistleblower and his associates immediately.

Liz Gunn reports police are still surrounding the Whistleblowers’ home after several hours following the raid.

Gunn calls for the New Zealand government to call off this tyrannical response and give the Whistleblower the honour and respect he deserves as a national hero.

Please share this video everywhere for the sake of the safety of all involved in bringing this crucial COVID injection data to the world!Watch the full Whistleblower report here:

https://rumble.com/v3z3poy-absolutely-must-watch-new-zealand-irrefutable-evidence-of-genocide-m.o.a.r-.html

Or here:

https://rumble.com/v3ynskd-operation-m.o.a.r-mother-of-all-revelations.html

