© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dan and Mitch address huge crowd in Canberra. 12 Feb 2022.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • February 22, 2022
Canberra, Australia. 12 Feb 2022. Freedom Rally.
In front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled in the history of The Continent, Dan the Trumpet Man and Mitch from Rockhampton speak.
Dan is from the Qld Freedom Movement and has been very active at The Governor General residence in Canberra. Bringing to attention the dirty secrets of this govt, and every other one before it. It is the head of the snake.
Mitch is from Rockhampton, and has been a beacon of positive energy and inspiration at the Convoy to Canberra camp. Whether it's doing ice cream runs in his truck for the kids, or just raising the vibe in camp. Good on ya Mitch.
Dan and Mitch are an asset to the Freedom Movement in Australia.
This is only one protest rally of those that have already taken place, and actions yet to be taken. Every day there are things happening in Canberra, all over The Continent, and all over the World.
The People are Awakening.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
In front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled in the history of The Continent, Dan the Trumpet Man and Mitch from Rockhampton speak.
Dan is from the Qld Freedom Movement and has been very active at The Governor General residence in Canberra. Bringing to attention the dirty secrets of this govt, and every other one before it. It is the head of the snake.
Mitch is from Rockhampton, and has been a beacon of positive energy and inspiration at the Convoy to Canberra camp. Whether it's doing ice cream runs in his truck for the kids, or just raising the vibe in camp. Good on ya Mitch.
Dan and Mitch are an asset to the Freedom Movement in Australia.
This is only one protest rally of those that have already taken place, and actions yet to be taken. Every day there are things happening in Canberra, all over The Continent, and all over the World.
The People are Awakening.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.