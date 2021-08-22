The Silent War Ep. 6086: Taliban Blank Visas to USA Bases, Jan 6th Big Lie, Treason & Vax Fails

In this episode of The Silent War-FBI Finally Admits there Is “Scant Evidence” US Capitol Attack Was Coordinated –The “Organized Plot” Talking Point Was a MASSIVE LIE!Treason in Pennsylvania blocking the forensic audit!AG Barr Blocked numerous 2020 election fraud investigations! Another has emerged.Capitol Police Officer Lt. Mike Byrd Exonerated for Shooting Ashli Babbitt Dead in Cold BloodLandmark Study Proves COVID Vaccines Much Less Effective Than AdvertisedTaliban Seized 75,000 Vehicles, 600,000 Weapons and 200 Aircraft in Afghanistan Leftover by Biden AdminBiden State Department Sent Out BLANK US Visas to UNVETTED Kabul "refugees" Including TalibanAll of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat